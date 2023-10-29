Highlights Wayne Rooney suffered another defeat as Birmingham City manager on Saturday afternoon.

Rooney is eyeing the potential signing of Inter Miami striker Josef Martinez, who will be available on a free transfer in January.

Martinez has a strong goal-scoring record throughout his career and could provide much-needed firepower to Birmingham City's attack.

Saturday afternoon marked another miserable matchday for Wayne Rooney in charge at Birmingham City.

In one of the Championship's early kick-offs, the Saints ran out 3-1 winners over the Blues, condemning Rooney to his third defeat in three matches in charge.

When Rooney took over, the Blues were sixth in the league standings, but after yesterday's round of fixtures, the Blues currently sit 14th.

Wayne Rooney will no doubt already be looking towards the January transfer market and potential additions he can make at St Andrews during that month.

It appears the Blues boss already has a striking option in mind.

Wayne Rooney keen on Josef Martinez

Indeed, according to reports breaking on Sunday morning, Rooney could look stateside and to MLS for one of his first signings in charge at the club.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Blues boss is keen on signing Inter Miami striker Josef Martinez, who is set to leave the MLS outfit when his contract expires there at the end of December.

Nixon claims that Rooney is a huge fan of the Venezuelan, although there could be potential obstacles to a deal.

First and foremost, Premier League side Luton Town are also reportedly keen, as well as Brazilian side Internacional.

Furthermore, Nixon claims a lot could depend on the personal terms that Martinez will be looking for, with the Blues said to be juggling their finances until they can get some of their big earners off the books.

Who is Josef Martinez?

Josef Martinez is a 30-year-old Venezuelan centre-forward that has had a very interesting career indeed.

Having started out in his home country at Caracas FC, Martinez made the move to BSC Young Boys in 2012, and then again to Torino in Italy in 2014.

After three years in Italy, Martinex made the move to fresh MLS side Atlanta United, initially on loan, but later permanently, and he remained there until January 2023, when he joined David Beckham's Inter Miami.

As you can see from the table below, the 30-year-old certainly knows how to find the back of the net wherever he has been.

Josef Martinez's career in numbers so far, as per Transfermarkt Years Club Matches Goals Assists 2010-12 Caracas FC 42 9 5 2012-14 Young Boys 38 3 6 2013/14 FC Thun (Loan) 32 10 3 2014-2017 Torino 76 13 6 2017-2022 Atlanta United 158 111 17 2023 - present Inter Miami 40 12 3 Stats correct as of 29/10/2023

As well as scoring the above at club level, Martnez also has 66 caps for the Venezuelan national team, for who he has scored 14 international goals.

Would Josef Martinez be a good signing for Birmingham City?

Providing that he could agree personal terms reasonable to the club, Josef Martinez could be a good signing for Birmingham City.

It isn't as though any of the Blues striking options that are on the books permanently are firing this season, with loanee Jay Stansfield the club's top scorer with four goals, so he would be a much-welcomed addition in that sense.

At 30-years-old, Martinez is unlikely to be a long-term solution, but on a short-term basis, could prove a masterful signing.

It must be said, though, Blues are already reportedly facing stiff competition to land him.