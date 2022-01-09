Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that Louie Sibley missed the club’s FA Cup clash with Coventry City after picking up a knock in training last week.

The midfielder would have been looking to help his side secure a place in the fourth-round of the competition yesterday.

However, Sibley was unable to make the trip to the Coventry Building Society Arena due to his issue.

In the 20-year-old’s absence, Derby suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Sky Blues.

Coventry took the lead in the 42nd minute as Dominic Hyam headed home from Todd Kane’s corner.

Following the break, Derby pushed for an equaliser as Festy Ebosele’s effort was saved by Sky Blues goalkeeper Ben Wilson.

Ryan Allsop then went close to scoring a dramatic goal in stoppage-time as he headed over from Phil Jagielka’s delivery.

The Rams will be looking to put this particular defeat behind them when they face Sheffield United next weekend.

Following his side’s meeting with Coventry, Rooney admitted that Sibley could be in contention to feature against the Blades after picking up a minor injury in training.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live about Sibley, Rooney said: “He took a knock a couple of days ago so he was unavailable for the game.

“Hopefully he will be fine for the game next week.”

The Verdict

Providing that Sibley is available for selection for Derby’s showdown with Paul Heckingbottom’s side, it will be intriguing to see whether Rooney decides to give him the opportunity to impress in this particular fixture.

The midfielder has not featured for the Rams’ senior side since their 1-1 draw with Millwall in November.

During the 14 league games that he has played this season, Sibley has failed to score a goal or register an assist.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.23 in the Championship, the midfielder will need to improve his consistency at this level if he is to challenge the likes of Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird and Liam Thompson for a place in Derby’s starting eleven.