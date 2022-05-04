Wayne Rooney drops hints regarding transfer plans at Derby County

If everything goes to plan off the pitch in the coming months, Derby County will be able to operate like a normal League One club in the summer transfer window.

It is hardly a huge consolation following the Rams’ relegation from the Championship, but the ability to offer new contracts to players within the current squad and the opportunity to back Wayne Rooney in the dugout, would be a huge positive moving forward at Pride Park.

Rooney explained how he will approach the window and the style of recruitment he would like to conduct when he spoke to The Athletic.

The former England captain said: “What we can’t do is go long ball next season.

“We have profiled players and positions, and we need more experience.

“We need reliable players who know the division alongside some of our exciting young players.

“The identity and foundations of the team will not change unless there are drastic changes within the squad.

“Then, I will have to coach the identity.”

In a very unique course of events, it feels like Derby are going down to the third tier with great momentum on the pitch, and that continuity in personnel along with some shrewd additions would give them a chance of bouncing straight back to the second tier.

The Verdict

A plethora of well-respected managers have gone down to League One and failed to win promotion with large clubs for the level in recent years, and Rooney will have his work cut out trying to kick on with the Rams next term.

Peterborough United have picked up under Grant McCann towards the end of the season, and with the smart recruitment that they typically conduct, especially in the third tier, the Posh will fancy their chances of at least being around the top six picture.

Then there are the three unsuccessful play-off sides to join mix, who all look well set to go again next season if needed, with Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers appearing menacing prospects from outside the play-offs this term.