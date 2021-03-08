Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

Wayne Rooney drops exciting selection hint as Derby County turn attention to crucial Barnsley clash

Louie Sibley could be in contention to start against Barnsley on Wednesday evening, according to Wayne Rooney.

The Derby County starlet burst onto the scene last season in an impressive breakthrough campaign and was widely expected to be a key figure for the Rams this term.

However that hasn’t quite happened.

Sibley has started just six games for Derby so far this season with just four coming since the end of September.

Rooney has previously spoken of the need for the 19-year-old to improve performances if he’s to nail down a spot in his side, with the midfielder being handed opportunities in the under-23 side to build up his fitness and confidence.

But after impressing for the development side of late he has claimed that he could be in contention to be involved against the Tykes.

Speaking in his press conference, as quoted by Ryan Conway, Rooney said: “He needs games, but he’s given me a decision to make as to whether he starts on Wednesday.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Louie Sibley has a very bright future in the game.

After seeing his performances last term there’s no question over the quality that he possesses, but of course it’s about developing his all-round game.

Wayne Rooney clearly has a vision with regards to how he can get the best out of Sibley in the long run and so his development looks likely to be a long-running process.

Hopefully Derby fans will get to see more of the player over the coming months.


