Wayne Rooney discusses specific Derby County as battle to avoid relegation continues

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has praised the ‘character’ in his squad following their 2-1 victory over table-topping Fulham on Good Friday.

Fabio Carvalho had given the Cottagers a first half lead in the 20th minute of the match, but a second half goal from Luke Plange and a Tosin Adarabioyo own goal were enough to secure the Rams all three points.

Speaking after the match, Rooney said all he had ever wanted since taking the job was character in the dressing room and he felt that had been achieved, as he told Derby County club media: “We’ve got character in this squad and that’s what I’ve wanted ever since I took this job.

“The lads have quality, a lot of them are young too, but they’re good characters and a desire to work hard and fight for this club.”

The result moved Derby up to 22nd in the Championship table, but, with Reading’s 2-1 win away at Sheffield United, the Rams gap to safety still stands at nine points.

With just four games remaining, their survival chances are slim, but Rooney says there are plenty of positives to take from the season and that what is important is getting the future of the club sorted.

“We must follow up all the good work and another home win by trying to get a win away from home.” Rooney said on facing QPR on Monday.

“It won’t be easy, Queens Park Rangers are a good side, but we will give it a real go to try and get the three points.”

“There are so many positives from this season and what is important is we get the future of this club sorted in terms of the takeover being completed and moving forward.”

QPR vs Derby is set for a 3pm kick-off tomorrow, Monday 18th April.

The Verdict

It was another fantastic result for Derby against Fulham this weekend but they were so unfortunate that Reading too picked up all three points on Good Friday.

Had they not it would have been all to play for at the bottom, but you can’t help but feel a nine point gap with four games remaining is slightly too large of a gap to make up at this stage.

Rooney is right that there is positives to take from the season – given they would be nearly safe without their 21-point deduction – and the priority now must turn to securing the long-term future of the football club.

The Derby staff, players and fans all deserve a tremendous amount of credit for the way they have got through this season and will no doubt not give up their survival challenge until it is mathematically impossible for them to get out of it.

Let’s hope there are brighter days ahead for Derby County.