Wayne Rooney discusses Derby County mentality after huge victory over Peterborough

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has praised the spirit of his team as they scored another late goal yesterday to beat Peterborough United.

A stoppage time Louie Sibley goal was enough to seal the points for the Rams on a dramatic afternoon at Pride Park. And, whilst Reading won at Preston, meaning Derby didn’t close the gap to safety, they did leapfrog The Posh in the table.

Plus, the manner of the victory will have given the East Midlands outfit more momentum for the run-in.

Sibley’s strike isn’t the first late goal to get Derby crucial points and Rooney told The Athletic reporter Elias Burke that he was delighted with how his team fight until the end.

“We just keep working and believing. We have to be patient, we might win the game in the last minute. We have to stay patient and one of the subs will come on and win the game for us.”

Derby are next in action against Millwall during the week.

Can you name which club Derby County signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Raúl Albentosa Elche Eibar Leganes Getafe

The verdict

You can sense Rooney’s pride when he talks about his side and he has every right to feel like that because the squad are giving their all for the badge every week and that’s reflected in how they just don’t give up.

It also means there is a genuine belief that they can survive this season, even with all of the obstacles they’ve had put in front of them.

Sibley’s winner was the latest example of the spirit Derby have, and they will need to call on it again as they push for survival.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.