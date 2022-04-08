Wayne Rooney delivers verdict on potential Derby County points deduction

Wayne Rooney has claimed that Derby County have had enough points penalty deductions.

The Rams entered administration in September which saw the club handed a 21 point penalty in this season’s Championship.

That immediately made the campaign a struggle against relegation, with Rooney’s side currently 23rd in the table.

With six games remaining, there is a nine point gap between the club and 21st place Reading.

That has given Derby an uphill battle in their bid to maintain their status in the second division.

But a preferred bidder to take over the club was finally named earlier this week, with Chris Kirchner now the leading candidate to purchase the club.

In the lead up to this weekend’s clash, Rooney was asked whether Derby will be handed another points deduction with the 36-year old responding dismissively.

“I don’t know, that is a discussion Chris [Kirchner] I am sure will have had or will be having with the EFL,” said Rooney, via Derbyshire Live.

“From my point of view, I think we have had enough but rules are there, rules are there for a reason. The club was left in an absolute mess and this is the fall-out from it, unfortunately.”

Now that there is a preferred bidder ready to take over the club, Derby will be looking for a route out of administration.

But the means by which they do so could dictate whether the club is hit with another 15-point punishment.

The Rams will need to pay off its creditors to leave administration, it also has to pay unsecured creditors 25p in the pound which if they fail to do so could incur the penalty.

The Verdict

It is unclear when this points deduction could apply as it is at the discretion of the EFL, but it would be a most unwelcome beginning to the Kirchner era.

The American businessman will need to ensure this doesn’t happen to get off on the right foot with a fanbase who will likely be wary of any new owner given recent history.

Rooney was understandably dismissive of the idea as a points penalty has already condemned the club to a likely relegation despite his good work.

Another deduction would make his life even harder, presuming he intends to stay with the club into next season.