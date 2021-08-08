Wayne Rooney delivers update on condition of key Derby County duo

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that defender Lee Buchanan should be back in action next weekend for the Rams while he also insisted Tom Lawrence is fine after suffering a knock.

The Rams managed to pick up a valuable point under the current circumstances with a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town on the opening day of the Championship season.

Rooney’s hopes of getting a positive result from the game were not helped by the absence of defender Buchanan with him having been struggling with thigh injury.

The full-back has also been the subject of transfer interest from Nottingham Forest and Celtic.

Lawrence was starting his first league game for the Rams since he was named the club captain by Rooney and he delivered a decent enough display for Derby against Huddersfield before being withdrawn towards the end of the game.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live after the draw with Huddersfield, Rooney insisted that Buchanan will not be risked against Salford City in the League Cup on Tuesday but added that he will be fit for next weekend. While he also revealed Lawrence was withdrawn through a precaution after an eye injury but he is fine now.

He said: “Lee is OK.

“He could be available for Tuesday (Salford City in the Carabao Cup) but I am not going to risk him.

“He will have a good week building up and will be available for next Saturday.

“Tom got a knock in his eye, and he was struggling to see out of it but his vision is back now and he is fine.

“He looked a bit tired towards the end, so once I knew what was wrong I thought I could use Isaac Hutchinson’s energy.”

The verdict

This is very encouraging news for Derby and comes at a time when they can not really afford to have any of their players out for a period through injury.

Buchanan’s absence from the squad against Huddersfield made the Rams’ team-sheet look even more threadbare in terms of first-team players and it is vital that they get him back for their next league match.

Rooney will be relieved that Buchanan is starting to get back to fitness and he is right not to risk any further setbacks by playing in the League Cup against Salford City.

It is imperative that while Derby’s squad is so short on numbers they manage any knocks to any players seriously and do not play them and risk them making things worse.

It is excellent news for Derby that Lawrence does not appear to be too badly injured after coming off against Huddersfield.

It seems it was just a minor knock that he can swiftly recover from and not something that will keep him out of action at all. That is exactly what the Rams would have been praying for when he came off the field.