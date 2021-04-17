Wayne Rooney delivers Teden Mengi update following latest Derby setback

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that defender Teden Mengi missed the defeat against Blackburn Rovers after he picked up a hamstring injury.

The teenager joined on loan from Manchester United in February and after a spell of being in and out of Rooney’s line-up, Mengi had played in six of the last seven matches before the trip to Ewood Park last night.

He was not in the 20-man squad and Matt Clarke came back in to take his place in the starting 11, but it didn’t change the result as Derby slipped to their third defeat in a row to leave them perilously close to the drop.

It will be a concern to both Rams fans and Red Devils supporters also as to why Mengi wasn’t selected, and Rooney confirmed the 18-year-old’s troubles following the 2-1 loss, along with Everton loan midfielder Beni Baningme who has suffered a similar issue.

“They (Mengi and Baningme) both took knocks in training and we are waiting on scans to see the extent of the injuries,” Rooney said, per the Derby Telegraph.

The Verdict

Derby seem to be struggling defensively right now, so the last thing they need is to lose a promising talent like Mengi for the rest of the season.

By all accounts he’s played well and they could do with his versatility for the last four games of the season, but the scan results will tell everything we need to know.

If it’s anything more than a slight strain, then Derby fans are unlikely to see Mengi again this season and it would just add to the woes that the team are already suffering on the pitch.