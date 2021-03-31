Wayne Rooney delivers strong response to Mel Morris speculation as he outlines Derby County ambitions

Wayne Rooney insists he has no problem with Derby County owner Mel Morris, as he reiterated his long-term target is to take the club back to the Premier League.

The Manchester United legend was appointed Phillip Cocu’s successor midway through the campaign after the Rams endured an awful start to the Championship season. Whilst he has improved things significantly, Derby are still in a relegation battle.

Rooney hadn’t been helped by several off-field issues during his time in charge, with the unresolved takeover saga dragging on for months.

That prompted reports suggesting Rooney was unhappy with Morris, but he emphatically shut them down when speaking to The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway, whilst he also made clear his long-term plans remain to win promotion to the top-flight.

“Those headlines are completely false and inaccurate. I suggest whoever put them out there get their facts right. My relationship with Mel is really good. My aim, my ambition is to try and help get this club back to the Premier League.”

The immediate focus for the rookie boss will be to ensure Derby survive this season. They are five points above 22nd placed Rotherham, although the Millers have four games in hand as we approach the final part of the campaign.

The verdict

This is good for Derby fans to read, as Rooney is clearly denying the recent reports and his focus is firmly on the club.

It’s good to see that his long-term plans remain in place, but the only important thing is to pick up enough points between now and May to remain in the Championship.

The game against Luton on Good Friday represents a real chance for Derby to end their dismal recent run.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.