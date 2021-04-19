Wayne Rooney delivers strong message as Derby County prepare for crucial Preston clash

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney insists that he is embracing the challenge of keeping the Rams in the Championship this season.

A run of one win in 11 games has seen the East Midlands outfit drop to 21st in the table, just one place and four points above the relegation zone. Whilst that’s a decent cushion, Rotherham have two games in hand, so there is still a lot to play for.

Therefore, the support are worried that the team will be relegated, but Rooney told Derbyshire Live that the pressure isn’t bothering him.

“I think in football you have challenging moments. This is obviously one of them and you have to get through these moments. For me, I enjoy them. Can you enjoy them? You do enjouy them, you enjoy the challenge, and the rewards are far greater when you get through them.”

Rooney’s men are back in action when they take on Preston at Deepdale tomorrow night. And, it’s a game that Derby will feel they have a real chance of winning, as North End have won just once in their last nine league games.

The verdict

Given Derby’s position, you can understand why Rooney wants to take a bullish approach, as admitting he is feeling the pressure would not be the best move ahead of a big game.

It’s clear that this fixture is massive and the boss has already told the players that it’s all about the result tomorrow night.

Given his superb playing career, Rooney knows a lot about the mentality and approach that’s needed for big games, and he will be desperate for his players to get a win against Preston.

