Wayne Rooney delivers positive Derby County message ahead of crucial Sheffield Wednesday clash

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney insists he is ‘confident’ that his team will pick up the three points they need to stay in the Championship against Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park tomorrow.

A run of one win in 14 games, which includes six successive defeats, means that the Rams go into the final day not knowing what division they will be in next season.

The only positive is that their fate remains in their own hands after Rotherham failed to beat Luton in the week. So, if Derby do beat Wednesday, they will survive. However, they know defeat will certainly relegate them as well.

And, despite their struggles, Rooney told The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway that training has gone well and he has belief that the team will get a positive result.

“I’m honest and open and speak what’s on my mind. I’m confident we’ll win the game tomorrow. I’ve got a good group of honest players who are looking forward to this game.”

Everything is on the line for the Owls too, who need a win to have any chance of staying up, with fellow strugglers Rotherham facing Cardiff City.

The verdict

Rooney has been very bullish in recent months and he could be left looking very foolish if Derby do go down.

In fairness, he hasn’t been as bold here, and he’s sending the right sort of messages that the players will want to hear ahead of such a massive game.

Ultimately though, his words don’t matter, it’s about the players going out there tomorrow and getting the three points that are so crucial to all connected to the club.

