Wayne Rooney believes that Plymouth Argyle can retain the services of Michael Cooper despite recent developments coming out of the Devon outfit.

Rooney's new side are continuing their pre-season preparations at a training camp base in Marbella ahead of the new Championship season, with the Liverpudlian speaking to supporters at a fan event hosted by the club.

The spotlight has firmly been cast on Home Park throughout the off-season given the appointment of the former Manchester United and England hero, just months after his dismal spell at Birmingham City reached its conclusion on January 3.

Despite staving off relegation on the final day of last season, there's no secret that Plymouth possess a number of high-quality individuals within their ranks, who are so often called upon in decisive outings to swing the pendulum in their favour.

Cooper has been one of those for some time, despite only featuring 19 times in the Championship last term after initially sustaining a ligament injury in the club's League One title-winning campaign, but recent developments have hinted at the possible uncertainty over his long-term future.

Wayne Rooney addresses Michael Cooper situation after contract snub

It was reported last month that the 24-year-old had turned down the offering of a new contract which, according to the Plymouth Herald, would make Cooper the highest-paid player in Argyle's history.

The same report claimed that the Devon outfit would therefore be willing to entertain offers for their two-time Player of the Year winner, who sees his current deal expire in just 11 months' time.

But, speaking to some of the Green Army out in Marbella, Rooney has outlined his stance on the current situation as per the Argyle Life / Green and White Podcast via X.

“One of the best ‘keepers in the league, of course we want to keep him," Rooney was reported to have said in his update on Cooper's Argyle situation.

“Interest in him and Morgan (Whittaker) - but if anyone offers silly money then they will need to be listened to.

"Want a keeper who can play with his feet - (Conor) Hazard has impressed him too - Michael is important to how we play."

Michael Cooper's 2023-24 Championship season stats Appearances (Starts) 19 (19) Goals Conceded 24 Goals Prevented (per 90) 3.7 Saves per Game (per 90) 3.3 Penalties Saved 1/2 As Per Transfermarkt

“He’s enjoyed pre-season and trained well”

“In my opinion, Michael Cooper will be here for the season.”

Interest in Plymouth Argyle's prized assets is not a bad thing

Given the recent stance taken by Cooper and the ceiling of potential the shot-stopper can still reach in the game, it's perhaps surprising that no concrete interest has been reported as of yet.

The Sheffield Star reported that Cooper has 'admirers' among the Sheffield United hierarchy, but that stopped short of being declared as actual transfer interest.

However, that continues to be far from the case as far as Whittaker is concerned, with the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford said to be joining European suitors in the race for the man who Rooney sanctioned an exit to Swansea City for, whilst in charge of Derby County.

VfB Stuttgart and Celta Vigo are also monitoring the 23-year-old winger's situation alongside Serie A giants Lazio, who saw a reported £8.5m bid knocked back for his services in the January transfer window.

Wayne Rooney must snub offers to aid Plymouth Argyle's prospects

Whilst the new boss is wise enough to acknowledge that if a hefty fee for either or both of Cooper or Whittaker comes their way it may prove extremely hard to dismiss, but for Plymouth's overall prospects, they must remain in Green and White at the beginning of next season.

However, Rooney has not dismissed the ability of Conor Hazard between the sticks, with the former Celtic man keeping five clean sheets in 27 Championship appearances last term.

But, when Cooper is seen as an integral part of Rooney's philosophy, all exit talk must be put to one side even though it leaves Argyle with even less time to make some profit on their academy graduate, making it an extremely difficult situation for all concerned.

However, his recent admission means we could see the 24-year-old feature in the first game of the season, which for Plymouth is away to Sheffield Wednesday on August 11th.