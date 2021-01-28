Wayne Rooney delivers parting shot at recently departed Derby County player

Derby County boss, Wayne Rooney, has taken an apparent swipe at Duane Holmes following his move to Huddersfield Town.

Holmes brought his spell with Derby to an end earlier in the week, leaving the club after two-and-a-half years with the Rams and linking back up with Huddersfield.

At Derby, he was a teammate of Rooney and then a player under his maiden managerial role.

However, despite respect from Rooney, there was a little bit of a send off for Holmes as the Derby boss discussed the midfielder’s move to Huddersfield.

As per Ryan Conway at The Athletic, he said: “I don’t think our relationship had broken down. I played with Duane, but it’s different when you become the manager. You have to be ruthless. I like Duane as a person, but he didn’t fit into my plans. I want players working every day in the training.”

Additionally, Conway confirmed that Rooney eluded to Holmes ‘not putting in the work’, which has contributed towards his exit.

Rooney says Holmes fell into the category of players not putting the work in and therefore he had to leave. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) January 28, 2021

Holmes, 26, missed out on a second Huddersfield debut during the week and didn’t make the trip to Bristol City to take on the Robins.

Carlos Corberan’s side lost 2-1 without Holmes available.

The Verdict

This is quite damning from Rooney.

Holmes had a good spell with Derby in the Championship and offered them a lot, particularly in his first season at the club.

Of course, we don’t quite see what goes on behind the scenes, but Rooney and Holmes’ relationship does sound complicated and not the best.

That indicates that this transfer has come at a good time for the player, as he looks to make an impact in the Championship once more.

