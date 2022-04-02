Wayne Rooney delivers message to potential Derby County owners

Wayne Rooney has warned the potential new owners of Derby County of the issues at the club.

The Rams boss has admitted that he has not had contact with any of the potential bidders yet.

But he has warned the prospective new owners that he would like to discuss the club’s issues directly once any take over is completed.

Rooney also stressed the need for any potential deal to be completed quickly, with the future of the club at stake.

“Ideally, I would like to sit down with the preferred bidders and explain this to them and stress to them, whichever one it is coming in, these are the issues, this is what we need to sort out quickly,” said Rooney, via Derby Telegraph.

“But I haven’t had the opportunity to do that, so I am almost working blind.

“I know they are not in, I get that, but I think we are at a matter of urgency now and you want to know whoever comes in wants you to remain as manager, wants you to relay your plans to them.

“I would like to know the ambitions of the owners coming in, and just try and push it through a bit quicker because we need to move quick otherwise it is very worrying the situation the club is in.

“I know it is difficult. I know the administrators are trying their hardest to get a deal done but we are at a stage where it has to happen now.”

Derby have been in administration since September and it has earned the club a 21-point deduction penalty.

That has left the Rams fighting against relegation from the Championship.

Rooney’s side are currently bottom of the table, eight points adrift of safety with only seven games left to play this season.

Up next for Derby is the visit of Preston North End to Pride Park this afternoon.

The Verdict

Rooney has done supremely well under the current circumstances.

But there is only so much that he can do when the club is running out of money constantly.

Each week that the takeover hasn’t been completed adds the unease that surrounds the entire situation.

Derby can remarkably still avoid relegation with a good run of form, and this afternoon’s clash with Preston is a good chance to earn a crucial three points.