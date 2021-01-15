Wayne Rooney delivers Jordon Ibe update after Derby County issue

New Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed that an investigation into Jordon Ibe’s conduct is ongoing, meaning he isn’t currently training with the team.

The winger joined the Rams ahead of the new season, but he spent the first few months of the campaign recovering from injury and building up his fitness.

When it seemed he would be in contention to make an impact, it was then reported that an ‘internal disciplinary investigation’ was taking place after an unspecified incident had gone on.

That news came over two weeks ago, but Rooney told The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway that nothing has changed of now, with the former Liverpool player having his own personal training programme to stay fit whilst at home.

This means that Ibe will not be involved as Derby welcome Rotherham United to Pride Park tomorrow, in what is a huge clash for Derby.

Rooney’s men, who are third from bottom, are three points clear of the Millers, although Paul Warne’s side have two games in hand on the east Midlands outfit.

The verdict

The fact this investigation is ongoing suggests that something serious has gone on with Ibe, but we should stress that we don’t know the facts just yet.

It’s clear that this is coming from the top of the club, so it’s out of Rooney’s hands, and his focus is just working with the players he has available.

He will be hoping that Ibe comes back into contention in the coming weeks, so it will be interesting to hear further updates in the coming days and weeks.

