Wayne Rooney delivers injury update on Derby County duo

Wayne Rooney has delivered a mixed injury update regarding Derby County duo Tom Lawrence and David Marshall.

Lawrence has made only 13 league appearances for Derby this season, and has been missing since the middle of December through injury.

The 27-year-old has been missing for the last three months due to an ankle problem, but is edging closer to a first-team return.

Speaking in today’s pre-match press conference, Rooney has confirmed that Lawrence could train with his teammates for a full week before potentially being involved against Brentford.

David Marshall, though, will not be fit for Wednesday’s trip to Barnsley, with the goalkeeper still out injured.

Marshall picked up an injury during the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, with Kelle Roos standing in for him during his absence.

Rooney has confirmed that Marshall will be missing, with Roos set to start once again.

Derby will be looking to return to winning ways after losing to Coventry City at the weekend.

The Verdict

Lawrence was a bit hot and cold under Phillip Cocu but I am really looking forward to seeing how he gets on under Rooney.

When he is at his best, he has the ability to be one of the best wingers in the division, but it’s when that day comes around which is the problem.

Derby are lacking any real sort of creativity at the moment, though, so Lawrence’s return to the side could be inspiring.