Wayne Rooney delivers important injury update on Derby County forward

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has suggested that forward Lee Gregory could be available again in midweek against Brentford after the Stoke City loanee missed out on the 1-0 defeat against Millwall.

Gregory started for the Rams in the goalless draw against Barnsley, but the forward could not get on the scoresheet and he missed one big chance meaning he now has one goal in nine appearances for Derby since his January move. Rooney’s side have also now not scored in any of their last four matches in the Championship and need the Stoke loanee to find some form.

The 32-year-old missed out on the Rams’ meeting with Millwall on Saturday due to a knee injury, which meant that Rooney recalled Martyn Waghorn to the starting line-up in his place. Derby need to start finding a settled system and settled options upfront and they need to see more from Gregory when he returns.

“Quiz:

1 of 16 Niall Horan? True False

Speaking to Derbyshire Live following the defeat against Millwall, Rooney revealed that Gregory had been for a scan to assess the damage to his knee injury, but he suggested that there is nothing too serious there and that he should actually be able to feature against Brentford.

He said: “After the Barnsley game his knee had swollen a little bit.

“He has had a scan on that, it is not too bad, just a bit of fluid in there from a previous injury which he has had.

“He should be fine I think for Tuesday.”

The verdict

Gregory’s injury not being too serious is undoubtedly a major boost for the Rams, with Rooney needing to have as many forward options available to him as possible. The Stoke loanee is running out of time to impress Derby and is facing an uncertain future in the summer when he eventually returns to his parent club.

The 32-year-old now needs to take the chance to find some form during the rest of the campaign to try and put himself in the shop window a little more. Gregory has had a poor season really only making eight league starts for both Derby and Stoke and he has only found the net on two occasions (Sofascore).

The forward has been given a chance to find some form now during the rest of the season with this injury reprieve. It is one that both he and the Rams need him to take advantage of in the next few weeks starting against Brentford.