Wayne Rooney delivers honest verdict as Derby County’s poor form continues

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney couldn’t hide his frustration as his team fell to a fifth consecutive defeat against Birmingham City yesterday.

The Rams enjoyed a decent first half and took a deserved lead through Colin Kazim-Richards, however they were very poor after the break, with a Lukas Jutkiewicz brace sealing the points for the visitors.

The only positive for Derby on the day was that relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham both lost, so the four-point cushion remains to the bottom three.

Nevertheless, fans are understandably deeply concerned at how the season is playing out, and, speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rooney acknowledged that the team are letting ‘opportunities’ pass them by.

“I am feeling frustrated. I felt it was a chance for us to be in a very good position had we won the game. They have lost, and we have lost.

“On the other hand it still gives us a chance, but as I said a couple of games ago the games are whittling out and as they are, other teams have to pick up points. They are under pressure to pick up those points but we can’t keep relying on other teams. We keep letting opportunities slip.”

The verdict

Derby fans are livid with how this season is playing out and you can totally get why. After enjoying a fine start, Rooney has seriously struggled in the past few weeks and months.

Of course, the players need to take responsibility as well, but things don’t look good at all.

The major positive is that their rivals haven’t take advantage, however Derby can’t keep relying on that, and huge improvements are needed at Swansea next week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.