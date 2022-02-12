Wayne Rooney delivers honest assessment after Derby County defeat at Middlesbrough

Wayne Rooney took the blame for Derby County’s heavy defeat at Middlesbrough today, as he insisted the team must not lose belief as they look to survive in the Championship.

The Rams made the trip to Teesside in high spirits after closing the gap to safety to just four points last time out. However, they failed to reduce that as they were beaten 4-1 by Boro at the Riverside Stadium.

Whilst the margin of victory might seem slightly harsh, there’s no denying that Chris Wilder’s men were superior from the first whistle.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Rooney revealed the tactical decision he made that didn’t work out, as he also rallied the squad as they prepare for the run-in.

“I take responsibility because I tried something with Tom Lawrence and Luke Plange in the first half, trying to keep them fresh and up the pitch and that didn’t pay off, so I take responsibility for the defeat.

“Middlesbrough are a good team in good form and you know it’s a game you can win, but also lose, because they’re a good team – so we can’t be too disheartened by today’s result.”

The verdict

This is a good message from Rooney as he isn’t trying to hide away from the fact things weren’t good enough today and he’s admitted he made a mistake.

Clearly, Derby weren’t at their best and the goals they conceded were out of character for a team that has been resolute on the whole this season.

But, this can happen in football and Rooney’s focus will already be on the fixture against Peterborough next week, which is a massive one for the club.

