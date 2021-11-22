Wayne Rooney delivers his verdict on key incident from Derby County vs Bournemouth

Derby County managed to secure all three points in a 3-2 victory against Bournemouth yesterday, with Wayne Rooney’s side hitting 0 points once again.

The Rams were hit with a further nine-point deduction during last week, adding to the 12 that they were initially docked for entering administration.

Jason Knight’s header gave the hosts the advantage before Kelle Roos’ mistake led to Jaidon Anthony firing in an equaliser.

A well-worked Bournemouth move gave the visitors the lead, with Tom Lawrence netting a brace in seven minutes to restore Derby’s lead.

The Rams put in a good, spirited performance to earn all three points against the side who sit in second place in the second-tier standings.

“Speaking to Derbyshire Live after yesterday’s clash, Rooney addressed Roos’ mistake which led to Bournemouth’s first goal: “I take full responsibility for that, that’s how I want us to play, and I reiterated that at half time.

“I understand at times fans get frustrated because you do [play from the back] and concede a goal, but there are reasons why we are doing it.

“Had we done it better and believed in ourselves and trusted yourself and your team mates, we would cause Bournemouth problems. That was a big part in us getting the win.”

The verdict

Rooney’s side are emerging as one of the best footballing sides in the division, with Kelle Roos, Curtis Davies and Phil Jagielka, all looking to start attacks from the back.

It is a philosophy that Rooney obviously believes in, and it has certainly paid dividends but is also comes with extreme risk.

Should Derby get into a position where they are closing in on survival, it will be interesting to see if this playing style is still opted for.

Derby are showing excellent fight in their strive for survival, but ultimately, they are still 15 points from escaping the relegation places.