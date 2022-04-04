Wayne Rooney delivers his verdict on Derby County’s administration situation

Derby County’s struggle to find a buyer has dragged on very uncomfortably this season with supporters’ anxiety growing exponentially around the long term future of their club.

Ravel Morrison continued his good form to net a late winner as the Rams got past Preston North End, 1-0, at the weekend, with the supporters staying with the team to produce a cauldron-like atmosphere at Pride Park.

Wayne Rooney explained his emotions towards the club’s situation at board level when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “We’re all frustrated.

“I’m right beside the fans with their disappointment and anger, and I know it’s a very difficult job that the administrators have got on, but I think everyone wants answers to the situation.

“We need it sorted as soon as possible.

“Credit to the players because it could have been a lot, lot worse if these players had downed tools and stopped putting in the effort.

“The players are actually keeping it calm at the minute.

“We’ll keep doing everything, and we expect other people to do everything to ensure we get the right people in.”

The Rams are six points behind 21st placed Reading with six games remaining, stranger things have happened and for now Rooney can still focus on maintaining Derby’s survival bid.

The Verdict

Derby County quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Ryan Allsop Wycombe Wanderers Portsmouth Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion

Reading picked up a 1-1 draw at Barnsley at the weekend with Josh Laurent equalising in the closing exchanges.

Not the worst result in the world for Derby, when you consider that a Royals victory could have ended all hope of pulling off the greatest of all escapes from relegation.

The Rams travel to in-form Swansea City on Saturday in hoping to build on the Preston victory, the Swans will be buoyant from making South Wales derby history on Saturday and Derby’s push could get a lot tougher when Reading take on Stoke City on Tuesday evening.

It has been great to see the relationship that Rooney has established with the supporters this season and hopefully it can continue beyond the end of the season.