Wayne Rooney delivers frank assessment as speculation over Derby County manager job heats up

Wayne Rooney has declared that he’s not worried about his role as manager of Derby County.

The former Manchester United forward has taken on the position of interim boss following the decision to sack Phillip Cocu from his role in the Autumn.

Since then there’s been a degree of uncertainty around the club with a takeover deal on the verge of completion.

That deal will see complete a full purchase from current owner Mel Morris, with Abu Dhabi royal family member Sheikh Khaled set to take the hotseat.

Should the deal go through his first task will be appointing a permanent manager of the club, with Rooney likely to be a frontrunner for the role after doing a decent job during his spell in charge.

But discussing the uncertainly over the role, Rooney says that he has no concerns.

As quoted by the Derbyshire Telegraph, Rooney said: “I am not worried on my position.

“As far as I am concerned I am the manager of this football club.

“The takeover is the most important thing, and once that takeover is done it will be better for everyone.”

The Verdict

Wayne Rooney must surely be considered the favourite for the job.

Since taking interim charge there’s been a real upturn in form for the Rams which has seen them really kick on in the league.

There’s plenty of work still to be done, but I’m sure that supporters will be confident in his ability to get the best out of the current crop of players.