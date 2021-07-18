Wayne Rooney delivers encouraging update on Derby County player as return date estimated

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that Krystian Bielik’s recovery from his Anterior Cruciate Ligament is going well and is on schedule.

Bielik is one of Derby’s most influential performers and it is crucial that they get him back to full fitness as soon as possible.

The Poland international’s importance to the side was underlined by the Rams’ form last season in the Championship either side of his return from a first ACL injury, and the suffering of his latest one during their 1-0 win against Bristol City at Pride Park in January.

The Rams are operating under a transfer embargo and are limited in the amount and type of signings that they can make this summer to try and replace the midfielder’s presence in their side. Therefore, Rooney will be needing him to be back available as early as he can be next term.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rooney revealed that Bielik is on track with his recovery and that he could even potentially be back fit and ready to feature for them by the end of the year.

He said: “Krystian is doing well, next week I think he will be back outside on the grass, which is great.

“He is working hard and focused on getting back fit, and the sooner the better.

“So all positive with Krystian, he is on schedule. The plan, and hopefully nothing goes wrong, is to get him playing by the end of the year.”

The verdict

This is excellent news for Derby and comes at a time when they are crying out for some positivity heading into the start of next season. There are few players in the Championship who have the potential to transfer their side’s fortunes like the Poland international does for the Rams.

That is why losing him to two long-term injuries has been so frustrating for all concerned with the club. Bielik though seemed to return strongly from his first ACL injury and the rams desperately need him to repeat that trick next season because the expectation is that it is going to be another season of struggle for them in the Championship.

Getting Bielik back over the New Year period might be exactly what the Rams need as a mid-season boost to their hopes of achieving their end-of-season goals. The hope will be now that he suffers no more setbacks on his road to recovery, but caution will need to be taken to ensure he does not return slightly early and suffer another injury.