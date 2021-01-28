Wayne Rooney delivers encouraging Derby County transfer update

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has revealed that he is hopeful that the club can bring in a few new signings over the weekend.

As has been well-documented, the Rams have endured a hugely frustrating window so far, with Sheikh Khaled still yet to complete his proposed takeover of the club, even though it was approved back in November.

That off-field uncertainty has prevented Rooney from the doing the business he had planned. However, speaking to The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway, the new boss revealed his targets are still available, and he wants some deals done by Saturday.

“The players I want to come in are still there. Hopefully in the next 24-48 hours we can do some business to get some in.”

The East Midlands outfit are searching for their third consecutive victory this weekend when they welcome Bristol City to Pride Park.

Whilst they have performed well under Rooney, Derby remain just two points and one place above the relegation zone, and the sides below them have at least one game in hand.

The verdict

You have to admire Rooney for the way he has handled a very difficult month, and he keeps believing that the new signings will come.

This update is very encouraging, although Derby fans won’t be getting too carried away as they have heard this too many times before.

Ultimately, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but it’s clear Rooney wants new additions and they are required to ensure he can build on the great work he has done as manager in the past few months.

