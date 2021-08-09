Wayne Rooney delivers Derby County verdict on deal for ex-Manchester United starlet

Wayne Rooney has expressed his delight following Derby County’s signing of Ravel Morrison.

The Rams completed a deal for the 28-year-old who signed a one-year contract with the club which will see him stay at Pride Park until the end of the current campaign.

Morrison has been training with Derby since early July and has been working hard to earn a contract with the Championship club as he looks to find a home that will help him to live up to his undoubted potential that he was blessed with during his time with Manchester United.

While the attacking midfielder has spent time with the likes of QPR, West Ham United, Lazio, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough the player has struggled to live up to expectations set as he emerged as a future star at Old Trafford, but speaking of the signing, Rooney says that Morrison will add a lot of quality into the squad.

Speaking to Derby’s official website, Rooney said: “It is something we have been trying to get done, unfortunately we couldn’t get it done in time for Saturday.

“I am delighted to have him in, he is a very good player.

“He will add a lot of quality into this team and I look forward to working with him.”

The verdict

The jury will certainly be out regarding Ravel Morrison.

The attacking midfielder is clearly a very talented player but has really struggled to find his feet in the EFL over the years.

Wayne Rooney will be hoping that he can be the man to get the best from the player.

Derby are limited for options so you’d at least imagine that Morrison will be given a suitable platform to shine, however it will be up to him to make sure that he takes it.