Wayne Rooney delivers Derby County transfer update

Wayne Rooney has reiterated his wish to bring in more players at Derby County this month but he confirmed that no more additions are imminent.

The Rams have had well-documented off-field issues for some time now, which has prevented the club from making the moves that they would’ve wanted in the transfer market.

However, an agreement was reached with the EFL to ensure some free agents could be secured, with Richard Stearman, Curtis Davies, Ryan Allsop and Ravel Morrison signing in the past few days.

But, speaking to The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway after the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town yesterday, Rooney revealed that further talks need to take place to get more deals over the line.

“Right now I can’t bring anymore in but that has to change in order for us to compete this season.”

With Derby lacking numbers in their squad, Rooney was forced to select a young bench for the game against the Terriers, with Davies scoring the opener before Naby Sarr equalised for the visitors.

The verdict

This probably isn’t the news that Derby fans wanted to hear because they are fully aware that new additions need to come in and they will want those moves finalised as quickly as possible.

But, they did have a productive weekend which has seen the squad strengthened and they picked up a decent point after a battling performance against Huddersfield.

Rooney knows that more work needs to happen and now it’s about reaching an agreement with the EFL to ensure more of the free agents who had been training with Derby can sign up.

