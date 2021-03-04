Wayne Rooney delivers Derby County injury update on influential duo

Derby County will be without Tom Lawrence once again this weekend when they take on Coventry City, whilst keeper David Marshall is also ‘struggling’.

Firstly, attacking midfielder Lawrence hasn’t featured for the Rams since mid-December, and he has been missed despite his inconsistency at times.

And, whilst the clash at St. Andrew’s will come too soon for the Welsh international, there was good news in terms of his general recovery, as Rooney told The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway that the player has been ‘training really well’.

Elsewhere, it seems as though Marshall is going to be unable to return for the weekend fixture against the Sky Blues.

The Scotland international was forced off before half-time of the recent draw with rivals Nottingham Forest, and that meant he missed the thrashing at Cardiff City in the week.

Speaking to the press, Rooney admitted there are serious doubts about Marshall’s availability, with Kelle Roos to continue in goal if the 35-year-old misses out.

The game against Coventry is a huge one for both teams, with the Rams just three points above their Midlands rivals.

The verdict

This isn’t idea news for Derby, although most already knew that Lawrence wasn’t going to be fit for this game. Pleasingly, it seems as though his recovery is on the right track though.

As for Marshall, that would be a setback, because he has been reliable this season, but Roos is capable too.

Ultimately, Rooney has a good squad at Derby, so he will be able to pick a good XI for this massive game.

