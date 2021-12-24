Wayne Rooney delivers confident Derby County message ahead of West Brom test

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney believes that his side have the ability to beat West Brom when they meet on Monday.

The Rams will start the game against the automatic promotion hopefuls as outsiders, particularly as the boss revealed they will be without a few players due to Covid-19 issues.

However, speaking to the club’s media ahead of the game, Rooney explained why he has taken encouragement from the 0-0 draw his side got at The Hawthorns earlier in the campaign, as he backed his players to step up.

“From September, I learned that we’re good enough to beat West Brom on Monday. We’ll be set up differently to the previous game because I think they’ve changed their style slightly. That means we can play our game a bit more and I think we can hurt them.”

The East Midlands outfit will go into the game in high spirits after picking a 1-0 win over Blackpool last time out, whilst, as the boss mentioned, they avoided defeat in the reverse fixture when Albion were flying high.

The verdict

Derby are in a position where they have nothing to lose going into this game because they’re seen as outsiders, the squad has been impacted by Covid-19 and they’re adrift at the bottom of the table.

So, Rooney’s message is a good one and it’s sure to give his players confidence going into the game, which is sure to be appreciated by the younger players.

Now, it’s about going out and putting in a good performance, just as they did against Albion earlier in the season.

