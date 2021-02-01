Wayne Rooney delivers concerning Derby County player update

Wayne Rooney has revealed that Krystian Bielik was going for a scan today as Derby County wait to determine the extent of his injury, although the boss isn’t expecting good news.

The Polish international has had terrible luck with injuries since arriving at Pride Park, and he missed much of last year because of a serious knee issue.

And, there are fears that he could be set for another lengthy lay-off, as Bielik was stretchered off in the first half of the win over Bristol City on Saturday with a similar problem.

Speaking to The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway, Rooney gave an update on the situation, and he didn’t sound positive.

“He’s got a scan today. We’ll know how bad his injury is after the scan. But it doesn’t look good. We all fear the worst. Anything other than the worst would be a bonus. We’re all gutted for him. He was playing the best football of his career.”

As Rooney touches on, the 23-year-old had been outstanding for the Rams since returning to the XI earlier this season, producing a series of excellent displays in midfield.

The verdict

You have to have real sympathy for Bielik here, because has missed so much football in the past year, and he will have to be strong mentally to cope with this latest setback.

Obviously, we hope that the news isn’t as bad as Rooney fears, but his comments don’t sound good.

It will also be a major blow for Derby, as Bielik had been superb in recent weeks, and few would argue with Rooney’s assessment that he was playing the best football of his career.

