Wayne Rooney delivers clear Derby County transfer message

Wayne Rooney has revealed his confidence that Derby County will be able to complete several new signings before tomorrow’s deadline.

It’s no secret that the Rams boss is desperate to strengthen his squad, but the off-field uncertainty surrounding the club’s proposed takeover means that no finances have been made available just yet.

However, speaking to Derbyshire Live after yesterday’s 1-0 win over Bristol City, Rooney confirmed there will be plenty of activity at Pride Park.

“There will be players coming in in the next 48 hours. I am hoping to have players in, I am fairly confident there will be (players in). We need more than one. We are quite far down the line with a few players.”

It remains to be seen who those players are, but moves are already taking place to free up space in the squad, after it was stated that Morgan Whittaker is close to joining Swansea, whilst Millwall have had an offer accepted for George Evans.

Despite the lack of transfer news so far this month, Rooney’s fine start as a manager means Derby are five points clear of the relegation zone.

The verdict

This is the news that Derby fans would’ve wanted to hear, although they may be bored of the constant reassurances that have come in the past and nothing actually happening!

But, for Rooney to say this in public suggests he is very confident, and the news of potential exits shows they are doing work to balance the squad.

So, it’s going to be a very interesting time for Derby, and it will be intriguing to see who they bring in.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.