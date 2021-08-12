Wayne Rooney delivers clear Derby County transfer message

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has reiterated that no players will leave the club this month.

The Rams well-documented off-field issues have made bringing players into Pride Park a real problem, with Rooney having a small squad to work with right now.

Despite that, because of those financial difficulties, it has been suggested that a few clubs could try to take advantage of Derby’s situation by trying to buy a few key players.

The likes of Lee Buchanan and Tom Lawrence have been linked with moves away from the east Midlands outfit in recent weeks. However, speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rooney was adamant that no player will be departing.

“The squad is very very thin and for any senior players to leave would be impossible at the minute.”

Even though he has been working with a weak squad, it has been a decent start to the season for Derby as they picked up a point against Huddersfield in their Championship opener before a youthful side beat Salford in the week.

Rooney’s side face Peterborough United away this weekend.

The verdict

The boss has made his stance on potential outgoings clear for a while now and his comments here show that he has no intention of selling players in this window, which is totally understandable.

Of course, Rooney may not have the biggest say in the matter and it would be interesting to see what the hierarchy would do if a decent offer did come in for one of their players.

But, the immediate focus for Rooney will be on preparing his team for the weekend clash against Peterborough and then hoping that productive talks with the EFL can lead to more new additions before the deadline.

