Wayne Rooney delivers bullish Derby County message ahead of EFL punishment

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is still confident that his team will survive in the Championship even if they are deducted nine points.

“If we get 9 points I’m confident we will still stay in this division. I have a lot of faith in myself and the players. If it were more, it will be more difficult. But my commitment to this club is there for all to see, I’m a fighter”. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) September 17, 2021

The Rams have had financial issues hanging over them for some time, but it finally appears that a resolution is close, with reports emerging in the week claiming that an initial nine-point deduction could be applied immediately.

As it stands, Rooney’s side would drop to the bottom of the Championship and be seven points from safety, which would make them one of the favourites for the drop.

However, speaking to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, the boss was adamant that they still have the quality to remain in the second tier.

“If we get 9 points I’m confident we will still stay in this division. I have a lot of faith in myself and the players. If it were more, it will be more difficult. But my commitment to this club is there for all to see, I’m a fighter.”

The east Midlands outfit are back in action when they take on Stoke City at Pride Park tomorrow afternoon.

The verdict

You don’t expect Rooney to say anything different, but he will really believe what he’s saying after a pretty positive start to the season for Derby.

The team have been competitive and there is a real spirit that Rooney has generated within the group that means they’re desperate to prove people wrong.

Of course, a nine-point deduction is going to make things really difficult for the Rams but making up a seven-point gap isn’t impossible. Now, it’s about waiting for official confirmation but either way, the focus for Derby is just to try and pick up three points against Stoke.

