Wayne Rooney decision which left some Derby County players ‘surprised’ revealed

Some Derby County players were left surprised at Wayne Rooney’s decision to name Tom Lawrence as captain, according to The Athletic.

Lawrence has been on Derby’s books since the summer of 2017, and has scored 26 goals in 146 games for the Rams since arriving from Leicester City.

The Wales international has been a divisive figure at times, none more so than when he was involved in an alcohol-related car accident which sidelined Richard Keogh for a year.

Lawrence has been actively looking to make amends since then, and Wayne Rooney recently gave him a load of responsibility when naming him as the new Derby captain.

According to The Athletic, some Derby players were surprised at Rooney’s decision, and some are said to have felt like there were more natural leaders within the squad.

Lawrence was on the scoresheet as Derby beat Notts County in their final pre-season friendly at the weekend – the Rams take on Huddersfield Town in the first game of their Championship season on Saturday.

The Verdict

It is undoubtedly a big decision to name Lawrence as captain, as he hasn’t really shown signs of leadership at Derby before now.

But Rooney clearly named as captain in a bid to revitalise his career, as we all know what a dangerous and talented player he can be when he is at his best.

He will have to show real courage this season, though, as at the moment, it doesn’t look like it will be too much of a tranquil campaign for the East Midlands side.