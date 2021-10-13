Wayne Rooney dealt Derby County player blow ahead of Preston North End match

Derby County have been fighting valiantly against relegation, with the side going unbeaten in their last two games. However, going into their next key clash against Preston North End this weekend, they’ll be disappointed to know they’ll have to try and keep that streak going without Nathan Byrne, as reported by the Derby Telegraph.

The 29-year-old has been a mainstay in the side this year and has been one of their most reliable faces in a team that is not only having to struggle at the wrong end of the table but one that is packed full of youth and young players.

With 11 games in the bag so far this year, the former Wigan Athletic man provides an experienced and valuable face in the side. It’ll be bad news for Rams fans then to hear that he won’t be able to take part in their next game, as they aim to try and get another point or three against Preston.

The right-back should be back a week later but for the tie at Deepdale, he will be forced to sit out having been banned for picking up too many cards.

He now has five yellows for the year – and it means that he will not be able to feature at all for Derby. Instead, they may have to turn to more youth in their search for a temporary replacement or throw someone in who doesn’t naturally play on the right of a defence.

If they can find a suitable replacement, then it could go a long way to plugging that hole and potentially getting them some more points on the board.

The Verdict

Nathan Byrne hasn’t set the world alight for Derby but he is certainly one of their most reliable players and provides a lot of worthwhile experience in the team. When other members of the side are flustered because of their youth and inexperience, Byrne has been there and done it so far in his career and can provide the level headedness that is needed.

It will be a blow then for the player to have to sit out. However, as a suspension, it should only be for a week so if they can find a temporary solution to tide them over then they should be ok for this fixture against Preston.