Wayne Rooney dealt Derby County injury blow ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Derby County could be without Lee Buchanan for their Championship opener against Huddersfield Town this weekend.

The 20-year-old looks set for a big season at Pride Park after bursting onto the first team scene last term scene with 37 appearances in all competitions to his name.

Unfortunately he could be about to miss the first match of the new season.

Wayne Rooney spoke to the press following the weekend’s friendly against Notts County and gave a worrying injury update in which he disclosed the details of a thigh injury picked up by the young defender.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Rooney said: “He went off at half time against Real Betis.

“He felt the top of his thigh and he will be touch and go for Saturday.

“It is looking unlikely he will be ready, but we will give him this week and see how he is.

“If not Saturday, he will be available the following week.”

With Derby already short of players this could be a big blow for the Rams as they look to get their season off to a positive start.

Derbyshire Live have, however, added that this could pave the way for Craig Forsyth to slot into the team at left-back for the clash with the Terriers.

The verdict

This is a significant blow for Derby County.

While it sounds like the defender won’t be a long-term absentee, Lee Buchanan is undoubtedly a top talent and someone who will be a big part of any success that the Rams can hope to have in the upcoming campaign.

Huddersfield could be a big match on the opening day of the season with both sides likely to be battling near the bottom of the table and Rooney will no doubt have wanted his best team available for that clash.

Unfortunately it seems that they’ll be taking on the Terriers without their most talented full-back.