Wayne Rooney confirms worrying financial aspect remains at Derby County

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has confirmed that wages still haven’t been paid for the Derby players in terms of the outstanding amount they are owed.

The Rams enjoyed a good win over AFC Bournemouth in the midweek round of Championship fixtures and newly-appointed full-time boss Rooney will have been pleased with what he saw.

Certainly, on-field matters are looking a bit more under control than off-field at the moment, with the manager confirming today that outstanding wages are still owed.

Rooney’s men head to QPR this weekend in the Championship and, in addressing the press ahead of the game on Saturday, the former Manchester United forward confirmed:

Rooney says the outstanding wages owed to the squad, to his understanding, still haven't been paid. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) January 21, 2021

The Verdict

Certainly, finances at Pride Park are looking a little tight to say the least and many connected with the club will just want a decision either way now in terms of this drawn out, prospective takeover.

Outstanding wages are never a particularly good sign and though there will be hope that things are sorted out soon, it appears just yet there hasn’t been a solution.

Indeed, Rooney will want something to budge as keeping people motivated not on full pay is tough in any walk of life.