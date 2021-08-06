Wayne Rooney confirms three Derby County deals ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Derby County have agreed deals with Ryan Allsop, Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman in time for them to be involved against Huddersfield Town tomorrow, boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed.

It’s no secret that the Rams are enduring a torrid summer with off-field issues preventing Rooney from bringing in the players he wanted during the summer.

That has reached a crisis point as the new campaign approaches, as Derby would be relying on academy players to make up the numbers if senior faces didn’t arrive.

And, whilst they haven’t made the number of additions that Rooney, and the fans, would’ve been hoping for, the boss did confirm to The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway that the experienced trio had signed off on deals in time to play tomorrow.

Allsop, a keeper, is unlikely to start against the Terriers but Stearman and Davies are sure to be involved from the off at centre-back having played in recent friendly games for the club.

Davies spent last season with Derby but the East Midlands outfit were unable to re-sign him initially when his deal expired this summer.

The verdict

This isn’t the whole raft of signings that Derby fans were hoping for but it’s a start and it ensures that Rooney has two more experienced players in the XI for tomorrow’s game.

Obviously, a lot more work needs to be done in the coming days and weeks though as the squad is far too small right now.

So, it’s about getting through tomorrow’s game, trying to pick up a result and then bringing in more reinforcements in the next week.

