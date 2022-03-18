Wayne Rooney confirms significant Derby County injury blow

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed that Colin Kazim-Richards looks likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury in the defeat at Blackburn last time out.

The experienced forward was forced off on a stretcher late on at Ewood Park, having only came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute.

Therefore, things didn’t look good for the player and Rooney confirmed Derby’s worst fears when speaking to the club’s media this afternoon.

“It’s not great news on Colin Kazim-Richards. We’re awaiting a specialist opinion but it looks unlikely he’ll play again this season. We’re losing an experienced player, but that creates an opportunity for others.”

The former Sheffield United man has had a frustrating season so far as he missed a chunk of the campaign through injury, but he has generally impressed for the Rams when he has played.

Rooney’s men are back in action tomorrow when they take on Coventry City as they look to close the six-point gap on 21st placed Reading.

The verdict

This is a real blow for Derby because Kazim-Richards is not only a good player, but, as Rooney mentions, he is an experienced leader in the dressing room as well.

With Derby approaching a critical part of the season, the boss would want all his big players available but it’s not to be.

So, it’s now down to those others in the squad to step up and to fill the void left by Kazim-Richards as Derby look to survive in the Championship this season.

