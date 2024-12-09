Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney has admitted that they could look to bring Saxon Earley back to the club after he has struggled to get game time at Lincoln City.

The left-back has endured a tough spell at Home Park due to injury, so it was decided earlier this summer that he would go out on loan in a bid to get back playing, with the Imps finalising a season-long deal for the player.

However, Earley’s time with the League One outfit hasn’t really gone to plan, as he has failed to establish himself as a regular in Michael Skubala’s side.

Wayne Rooney discusses Saxon Earley’s short-term future

In total, the defender has managed just three appearances this season, and all of those have been in the cup, with Earley regularly not making the squad for Lincoln.

Obviously, this is far from ideal for Argyle or the player, and Rooney told Plymouth Live that they are assessing the situation ahead of the January window, when Earley could be recalled.

“That's something we are well aware of. He had an injury early on. It's something we are monitoring really closely. He's not playing so we have to see what options we have. If he's not playing it's something which we would look at, of course it is, and then whether we would try to get him back out on loan to get more game time.

“If that's the case, we would bring him back and have a look at him. Then from there make a decision whether he stays with us or we put him out on loan again. That's purely on where we feel he's at and where we are at as a squad.”

Plymouth Argyle need reinforcements in January

Earley is a player with a lot of potential, and left-back has been a problem position at times for Plymouth, but it’s hard to say he would make a big difference for Argyle right now.

With Earley struggling to get game time in League One, it’s difficult to imagine he would get near the XI at Plymouth, so another loan move could be best for his development.

There are surely clubs lower down the third tier, or in League Two, that would want to sign Earley, and he is at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing week in, week out.

As for Plymouth, we know that they aren’t a club with a massive budget by Championship standards, but the opening months of the campaign have shown that more quality needs to be added to Rooney’s squad.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 21 Cardiff City 18 -11 17 22 Plymouth Argyle 18 -20 17 23 Portsmouth 17 -9 16 24 Hull City 19 -10 15

Again, it may not be possible, but the boss and the recruitment team need to do all they can to use their resources to find players who can improve the team as they battle to stay in the league.