Wayne Rooney confirms major setback for Derby County player

Derby County have been dealt a big blow with the news that Teden Mengi will miss the rest of the season due to injury.

The Rams are struggling at the wrong end of the Championship right now and with four games left of their season, they are perilously close to dropping into League One with Rotherham United below them having games in hand.

So they could do with all bodies being available for the fight of their lives in the next four matches, but Mengi won’t be one of them.

The teenager joined at the beginning of February from Manchester United on loan, having already experienced European football briefly last season for the Red Devils.

Mengi was sent to Wayne Rooney’s side to gain senior experience, and even though he hasn’t featured in every game for the Rams he’s still played nine times, although only been on the winning side twice.

The 18-year-old missed the trip to Blackburn Rovers on Friday night though, with Rooney confirming post-match that he had been sent for a scan on a hamstring injury that was picked up.

And their worst fears have been realised as the problem is severe enough to keep Mengi on the sidelines for the rest of the campaign, and with that he will head back to Old Trafford for his rehabilitation.

It means that Rooney now has just Matt Clarke and Andre Wisdom to choose from for the rest of the season, whilst Craig Forsyth could potentially shift into a central position if needed.

The Verdict

This is a blow that Derby absolutely didn’t need as Mengi was finding his feet at just the right time.

Obviously results haven’t been going right for the club on the pitch, but the teenage defender was gaining experience every time he played for the Rams and he’s clearly quite a talent.

If Rooney’s side suffers any more injuries in defence then there’s going to be even more problems and with the way things have been going results-wise recently, no more injury issues can be afforded in their fight for survival.