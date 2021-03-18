Wayne Rooney confirms Derby County’s interest in summer deal for defender

Wayne Rooney has praised on-loan Derby County Teden Mengi, and he revealed that he will be interested in bringing the defender back to Pride Park next season.

Rooney says he'll "look at" keeping Mengi for the 2021/22 season. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) March 18, 2021

The 18-year-old signed on a temporary basis from Manchester United earlier this year, and it was considered a coup for the Rams as Mengi is highly-rated at Old Trafford.

After a slow start, the teenager is starting to show what the hype is all about, with his displays impressing the fans.

Whilst the long-term future of the player is going to be with the Red Devils, evident by the fact he recently signed a new deal with United, there is a chance he could return next season.

And, after praising Mengi’s contribution to The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway, Rooney then confirmed he will ‘look at’ securing another loan switch in the summer.

“He’s been very good. He’s played in some difficult games. He’s got a really bright future and I’m pleased with how he’s been doing.”

The immediate focus for Mengi will be to continue to play for Derby, and he is expected to be in the XI that take on Stoke City this weekend.

The verdict

This would be a very smart bit of business for Derby, as even in the past few weeks it’s clear to see that Mengi has a lot of talent and potential.

Despite that, he’s realistically not going to be close to the first XI at Manchester United, so another loan switch would make sense, and Rooney’s relationship with his old club has to give the Rams the edge.

So, it’s one to monitor and the prospect of having Mengi back at Pride Park next season, when he is more experienced and physically stronger, has to excite the fans.

