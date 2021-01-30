Wayne Rooney confirms Derby County transfer agreement reached, as Championship side chase 26-y/o

Wayne Rooney confirmed that Derby County have accepted a bid for George Evans after their win today, and it was later revealed that Millwall are the club who are chasing the Rams player.

The 26-year-old missed the 1-0 win over Bristol City this afternoon through injury, but Rooney told the club’s media following the win that the club had reached an agreement over a transfer, with Evans set to decide on what he wants to do.

“There has now been an offer, and it’s up to George to make a decision. I’ve told George I can’t guarantee him game time and won’t stand in his way.”

It was later stated by reporter Rich Cawley that it’s Millwall who have made the offer for Evans, and they will now begin talks with the player as they try to convince him to arrive at the New Den.

The update also says that Gary Rowett’s plans for the ex-Reading man was to put him on the right-side of a back three, a role that midfielder Ryan Leonard has occupied in recent weeks.

The verdict

Evans clearly has a big decision to make, but the fact Derby have accepted an offer shows that he isn’t really rated by those at the club.

So, you would expect this to go through, as the chance to play regularly with Millwall has to appeal, and Rowett is a fan.

As for Derby, they need to raise funds, and Evans is someone they can afford to lose as Rooney looks to make new signings before the deadline.

