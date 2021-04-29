Wayne Rooney confirms Derby County player setback as Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham survival tussle looms

Derby County will be without Andre Wisdom for the remainder of the Championship season with Wayne Rooney ruling him out of fixtures with Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday due to a groin injury.

Wisdom has made 38 appearances this season in the Championship, with the 27-year-old featuring regularly for the Rams in a tough campaign.

However, his last appearance came in the 3-0 defeat to Preston North End, with Wisdom limping off in the 34th minute with a groin injury.

Now, Rooney has confirmed (via the club’s official media channels) that Wisdom will now be missing for the remainder of the season with his setback.

Wayne Rooney has ruled Andre Wisdom out of the final two games of the season through injury.#DCFC pic.twitter.com/DHoopK4RHe — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) April 29, 2021

Derby are battling to stay in the Championship in the coming weeks.

Rooney’s side have lost five games on the spin in the Championship, with their longer-term form also contributing to a relegation fight.

As things stand, Derby sit 21st in the Championship table, four points clear of the relegation zone with two fixtures still to play.

Rotherham United, though, do have a game in hand on the Rams, whilst Derby have to play 23rd placed Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season.

A defeat for Wednesday against Nottingham Forest, before Derby’s clash with Swansea, could relegate the Owls.

Derby County quiz: Does Pride Park have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does Pride Park have a larger capacity than Bristol City's Ashton Gate? Yes No

The Verdict

Wisdom has played a large number of fixtures this season in the Championship so, naturally, to lose his service for the remaining fixtures is irritating for Rooney.

However, what’s been good about Rooney in the last week or two has been his reluctance to seek blame for Derby’s struggles. He’s focused on pulling them clear of bother and he will do it with whatever personnel he’s got.

That’s admirable, and you’d expect to see him take on both Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday in this fight of survival without too much moaning and groaning.

Thoughts? Let us know!