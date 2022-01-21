Wayne Rooney confirms Derby County player is set for exit to the Premier League

Derby County have been forced into a number of player exits so far this month due to their ongoing off-field issues – and the club have today confirmed another player could be headed out of the exit door soon.

That player is youngster Dylan Williams, who is viewed as a decent talent, having already played six times in the Championship for the Rams despite being just 17-years-old at the time. Now, at 18, it looks like the Premier League could be his next destination.

While Wayne Rooney would no doubt have liked to keep hold of one of the club’s big talents, the club appear to not be in too much of a situation to be able to turn big deals down – and the boss himself admitted that he didn’t want to ‘stand in the way of the opportunity.’

It certainly could be a big opportunity for the defender, as it would allow him to now test himself in the Premier League if given the chance, even though he is still just a teenager.

The team that has agreed a deal for the player hasn’t been named but it certainly looks like Williams could soon be heading to the top flight. This follows a deal in which Graeme Shinnie was also sold on to Wigan and it looks like they won’t be the only exits for the club this month.

Williams has also featured regularly for his club’s academy side and has looked just as bright there. It appears as though these showings have not gone unnoticed higher up the football pyramid and a big move now potentially awaits the defender.

The Verdict

Dylan Williams does look a player that is filled with potential and Derby’s loss is the Premier League’s gain if a deal is completed.

Whichever side it is that does manage to seal this deal for the player will be getting a teenager that looks like he could be the real deal. He’s already been trusted by the Rams in the second tier despite being so young and while the club are in this current situation, it is no surprise to see a top flight side take advantage.

Wayne Rooney would no doubt have liked to see the player stay on at Pride Park and would likely have given him some more action further on down the line. However, it now appears that he may soon be exposed to Premier League football – and it certainly is a big opportunity for him.

Williams might not get gametime straight away if he does end up switching to the Premier League but the potential he has means he has already been snapped up by a top flight outfit – and may end up featuring in the league sooner rather than later.