Wayne Rooney confirms Derby County player exit imminent

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed that Duane Holmes is close to leaving the club, amid reports that he’s set to join Huddersfield Town again.

Holmes began his career with Huddersfield, with the versatile midfielder making 26 appearances for the Terriers across all competitions after progressing through the club’s youth setup.

He moved onto Scunthorpe United, and then to Derby, where he has entered the final six months of his deal.

It was reported by The Athletic earlier in the week that Huddersfield and Derby had agreed a fee for the service of the 26-year-old, with a medical set for the coming week.

Now, Rooney has confirmed (via Ryan Conway) that Holmes is close to leaving Pride Park this January.

Rooney says Holmes is “close to leaving the club.” — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) January 19, 2021

In total, he’s made 83 appearances for the Rams and scored six goals.

He was part of the side that beat Leeds United famously in the 2019 play-off semi-finals, but missed out on an appearance in the Wembley final as Derby fell to a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

This season, Holmes has scored once in 15 appearances for Derby.

The Verdict

This transfer saga feels like it is now reaching its conclusion.

Holmes feels like he’s had his time at Derby and a return to Huddersfield (if everything aligns like it looks like it will) is going to be good for him.

Carlos Corberan needs depth in his midfield and Holmes will be a regular starter.

Let’s see when this gets completed.

