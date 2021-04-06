Wayne Rooney confirms Derby County player blow, may not play for club again

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that on-loan striker Lee Gregory may be out for the majority of the remaining season.

The comments come after the striker, who joined from Stoke in January, limped off after pulling his hamstring in the side’s 2-0 win over Luton on Friday.

Gregory has only managed three goals so far in his 11 appearances for Derby but had managed to find some form scoring two in his last two games for the Rams against Brentford and Luton.

The 32-year-old striker was brought in by Rooney to give his side a much-needed boost in front of goal with regular club strikers Martyn Waghorn and Colin Kazim-Richards struggling to find the back of the net on a regular occurrence.

The injury to Gregory will be a huge blow to Rooney’s side who still face a tough battle with relegation until the end of the season. The Rams have won just once in their last nine league games and sit just eight points above Rotherham in 22nd who have four games in hand.

Wayne added that Lee Gregory will miss the majority of the season and Martyn Waghorn will be out for a couple of weeks with hamstring injuries. Rooney also remained hopeful that Nathan Byrne's clash wasn't anything too serious, and hopes he'll be okay in the coming days.#DCFC pic.twitter.com/2j47GzKurP — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) April 5, 2021

Kazim-Richards hasn’t found the back of the net in his last seven games whilst Waghorn hasn’t netted since the end of February.

Rooney will be hoping that he gets more contributions from other areas of the pitch and a return from injury for Tom Lawrence should help ease matters.

The Welsh international has rarely been seen this season but managed his first goal in the league in the side’s 3-1 away defeat to Reading on Monday.

The Rams host top of the table Norwich City in their next game, a side who haven’t tasted defeat in their last 11 league games. However, Derby should take confidence from their previous league encounter this season when they ran out 1-0 winners at Carrow Road.

The Verdict

Derby face a tough battle to remain in the Championship in the coming weeks and will be relying on Rotherham slipping up in their four games in hand.

Just one win in their last nine games in the league was always going to leave Rooney’s side with a tough battle for survival in a league as competitive as the Championship.

Rooney’s side still have to play the likes of Norwich and Swansea in recent weeks and in their current run of form they could be struggling to pick up any major points.

Rooney will be hoping that he can keep the side in the division and be given the summer to ensure his side make a better fight of it next campaign.