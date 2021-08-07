Wayne Rooney confirms Derby County interest in Manchester United pair

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has confirmed that the Rams are interested in making a potential loan move for Liam Delap, James Garner and Teden Mengi before the window closes.

The Rams have been facing something of a crisis with their squad heading into the opening weekend of the Championship season, but they were finally able to confirm the arrivals of Richard Stearman and Ryan Allsop and Curtis Davies has also be re-signed.

Rooney’s side will need a lot more additions to the squad than those three players if they are to ensure that they avoid a campaign of struggle this season.

The Rams have been linked with a potential move for Delap, Garner and Mengi this summer as they aim to use the loan market to bolster their squad with the right quality.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live ahead of Derby’s opening game against Huddersfield Town, Rooney confirmed the Rams are interested in making a move for all three of Delap, Garner and Mengi and insisted that they are keeping tabs on their situations with Manchester City and Manchester United.

He said: “Of course we have been doing our homework.

“Liam Delap is a player I really like. He has connections with Derby, he came through the Academy here. Whatever Manchester City are doing with Liam, we are on top of that also and with James Garner and Teden Mengi, different players from different clubs we are on top if it.

“Ultimately it is on those clubs to see us as a suitable club for their players to go to and develop, so we have to wait and see on those players.”

The verdict

Securing loan moves for any of Delap, Garner and Mengi would be a major boost for the Rams and they would greatly enhance the quality of options that Rooney has to call upon.

However, you would have to doubt whether the Rams are going to be able to pull off the signings of all three of those players in their current situation off the field.

Mengi perhaps looks the most likely signing out of those three players for the Rams with him having already spent time out on loan with Derby in the second half of last term.

The defender is someone that already has that relationship with the rest of the squad and that could make him an ideal player to bring straight into the side to strengthen things.

Delap and Garner are probably going to have more attractive offers this summer in terms of clubs in the Championship being more equipped to challenge for promotion this season.

Manchester City and United might therefore consider other sides ahead of Derby and that might mean that they miss out on the chance to secure their signatures.