Wayne Rooney confirms Derby County injury blow ahead of busy period

Wayne Rooney has confirmed that Jordon Ibe is set for a spell on the sidelines after the Derby County man picked up a hamstring injury.

Jordon Ibe hurt his hamstring yesterday. Extent of the damage not yet known. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) March 31, 2021

The winger joined the Rams ahead of the current campaign on a free transfer, however he has not been able to make an impact on the first-team, with Ibe suffering from some well=documented personal issues.

However, he had returned to training recently as he looked to build fitness to force his way into Rooney’s plans.

That won’t be happening now though, as the Manchester United legend confirmed to The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway at today’s press conference that Ibe had picked up a hamstring issue yesterday.

It was too soon for Rooney to say when the wide man would return, as he is set to be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the setback.

This has come at a bad time for Derby though, with the side ready to embark on a busy period, starting against Luton on Good Friday, as they look to survive in the Championship.

The verdict

This is a real shame for Ibe, as he would’ve hoped to have built his fitness in time to make an impact before the season finishes.

But, these things happen in football, and the winger will now just be focusing on his recovery, with further updates expected in the coming days and weeks to determine how long he faces out.

As for Rooney, he will be focused on the Luton game, which is a huge game for Derby after their worrying recent results.

