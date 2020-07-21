Wayne Rooney comparisons made as Leeds United continue to pursue striker deal

Joe Gelhardt has been likened to record England goalscorer, Wayne Rooney, as Leeds United continue to be linked with a move for the Wigan Athletic talent.

Leeds have been promoted to the Premier League over the course of the last week, but attention is quickly turning to recruitment as the club plan for life back at the top table of English football.

As per a report in the Yorkshire Evening Post, there’s interest from Leeds in Wigan forward, Gelhardt, who has impressed this season for the Latics in his 17 appearances.

He’s scored one goal, which came in a 2-2 draw with Hull City, whilst the YEP report claims that he has drawn comparisons to Rooney given his stature.

Rooney, of course, broke onto the scene with Everton back in the early 2000s before going on to become England and Manchester United’s record goalscorer.

Spells back at Everton and in the MLS followed, before Rooney wound-up in the Championship with Derby County this season.

He captained the Rams on Sunday as Leeds beat Derby 3-1 at Pride Park before celebrating their title success on the pitch in the East Midlands.

Leeds wrap up their season this Wednesday with a meeting with Charlton Athletic at Elland Road.

The Verdict

Gelhardt is a great prospect and at 18, he’s got so much to give.

He might not ever match what Rooney has done in his career, but even at 18, we’ve seen enough to suggest he’s going to be playing in the top-tier later in his career.

Leeds could seriously benefit from getting their hands on the teenager, who under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa, could reach his potential.

